Sudan crisis: Arab League expresses deep concern over current developments

Secretary-General urges warring parties to preserve security and safety of civilians

Reuters

By WAM Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 8:58 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 8:59 PM

The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States (Arab League) has expressed deep concern and dismay over the current combat operations between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

In a statement, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, stressed the warring parties' responsibility to preserve the security and safety of Sudanese civilians in the fighting areas and throughout the country, calling for an immediate halt to the escalation and an end to bloodshed.

