Africa
Logo
 
HOME > World > Africa

Special Envoy says US deeply alarmed at reports of military takeover in Sudan

Reuters/Khartoum
Filed on October 25, 2021

(Twitter)

Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration.

US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman said on Monday the United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan.

On the official Twitter of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration and puts at risk US assistance to the country.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211025&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211029538&Ref=AR&profile=1034 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1034,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 