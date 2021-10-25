Special Envoy says US deeply alarmed at reports of military takeover in Sudan
Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration.
US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman said on Monday the United States is deeply alarmed at reports of a military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan.
On the official Twitter of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's Constitutional Declaration and puts at risk US assistance to the country.
Special Envoy Feltman: The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government. This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable. (1/2)— Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) October 25, 2021
-
Africa
Special Envoy says US deeply alarmed at reports...
Feltman warned the military takeover would contravene Sudan's... READ MORE
-
Markets
NRI Alert: Indian rupee slips below 75 against...
High oil prices, drop in Indian equities weigh on rupee READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Imran Khan lauds Pakistan win...
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along... READ MORE
-
Africa
Govt officials detained in possible Sudan coup
Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between... READ MORE
-
MENA
Dubai retains leading position in Global Cities...
Doha saw the largest jump of any city globally on this year’s... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Nearly 1.5 million visits...
Children made up a quarter of the total visits READ MORE
-
Africa
Govt officials detained in possible Sudan coup
Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE, Israel MoU to recognise vaccination...
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes
24 October 2021
Sports
T20 World Cup: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match