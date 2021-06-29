South African court orders ex-President Jacob Zuma to jail for contempt
This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison.
South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018.
Zuma has been ordered to hand himself over within five days to a police station in his hometown of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province or in Johannesburg.
The country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, ruled Tuesday that Zuma defied an order by the country’s highest court by refusing to cooperate with the commission of inquiry, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
