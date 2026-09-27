South Africa police launch manhunt after 17 killed in tavern shooting

Fifteen other victims with gunshot wounds were transported to medical facilities, the police say

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 10:33 AM
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South African police said on Sunday they had launched a manhunt after 17 people were killed and 15 wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Wedela township southwest of Johannesburg.

Emergency medical services declared the 13 males and 4 females dead at the scene, and the motive for the shooting was not known, the South African Police Service said in a statement posted on X.

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"Suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols," the statement said of the shooting, which occurred around 9.30pm (11.30pm UAE time) on Saturday in Gauteng province.

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Fifteen other victims with gunshot wounds were transported to medical facilities, the police said.

No arrests have been made, the statement said. Suspects allegedly targeted the tavern, opening fire on customers drinking outside and then moving inside to continue shooting, the police said.

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