Somalia: Suicide car bomb targeting convoy kills 8
Police blame Al-Qaeda-linked terror group Al Shabaab for blast
A suicide car bomb killed at least eight people in the Somali capital on Saturday at a street junction near the president’s palace, police said, and al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said it was behind the attack which targeted a convoy going into the palace.
Police spokesperson Abdifatah Aden Hassan told reporters at the scene of the blast the casualties could be higher, since some of the dead and wounded had been taken away by their relatives.
“Al Shabaab is behind the blast. They killed eight people including a soldier and a mother and two children. Al Shabaab massacres civilians,” he said.
Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the government spokesperson, said among those killed was Hibaq Abukar, an advisor of women and human rights affairs in Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble’s office.
“She was one of the pillars of PM’s office (for) women affairs,” he said on his Facebook account.
It was not immediately clear if Abukar was in the convoy or if she just happened to be close by when the blast happened.
Al Shabaab confirmed it was behind the attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its own harsh laws, frequently carries out such bombings.
“A Mujahid driving a suicide car bomb targeted a convoy of cars going into the (presidential) palace,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab military operation spokesperson, told Reuters by phone.
A Reuters witness at the scene of the attack reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.
-
Africa
Somalia: Suicide car bomb targeting convoy kills 8
Police blame Al-Qaeda-linked terror group Al Shabaab for blast READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Government issues cyclone alert for Odisha,...
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifying, warns Meteorological ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
Americas
Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps after...
Around 2,000 flown to Haiti on 17 expulsion flights READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline