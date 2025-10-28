No survivors: Small plane crashes in Kenya, killing all 11 on board

A small plane travelling from Kenya's coast crashed on Tuesday killing all 11 people, including foreigners, on board, the airline said.

"Sadly, there are no survivors," Mombasa Air Safari chairman John Cleave said in a statement, citing preliminary information, adding that they had "activated our emergency response team" and were cooperating with local authorities.

He added the passengers included eight Hungarians, two Germans, as well as a Kenyan captain.

"Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic event," the statement said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The small plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo — an airstrip located in the Maasai Mara National Park — from the tourist hotspot of Diani when it came down at around 5:30 am local time (0230 GMT).

The KCAA gave no further details, but said that government agencies were already on site to establish the cause of the accident.

In August, a light aircraft belonging to the medical NGO Amref crashed on the outskirts of capital Nairobi, killing six and injuring two more.