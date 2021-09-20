Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero Rusesabagina guilty of terror-related charges

The 67-year-old who criticised President Paul Kagame from exile had denied all the charges.

A Rwandan court on Monday said Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, was guilty of terrorism-related charges.

"They should be found guilty for being part of this terror group - MRCD-FLN," said judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi. "They attacked people in their homes, or even in their cars on the road travelling."

Rusesabagina, 67, who criticised President Paul Kagame from exile after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in the film "Hotel Rwanda", had denied all the charges and said he was kidnapped to stand trial.