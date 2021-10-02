Rwanda arrests 13 suspected of plotting ‘terrorist’ attacks
Police arrest suspects with bomb-making materials, including explosives, wires, nails and phones
Rwandan police said on Friday they had arrested 13 people suspected of plotting “terrorist” attacks in the capital Kigali and paraded them before the media.
The suspects were arrested with bomb-making materials including explosives, wires, nails and phones, Rwandan National Police said in a statement.
“Investigations have revealed that the terror cell worked with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF),” it said, referring to a suspected militant group active in the east of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The feared ADF, historically a Ugandan rebel group, has been accused of killing thousands of civilians in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Some of its attacks have been claimed by Daesh.
The United States in March officially linked the ADF to Daesh and identified its leader as Seka Musa Baluku.
In August, Uganda said it had foiled a suicide bombing on the funeral of a top military and police commander, Paul Lokech, and blamed it on the ADF.
Lokech, nicknamed the “Lion of Mogadishu”, had led African Union units that routed Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab from the Somali capital in 2011.
In Kigali, a Rwandan police spokesman said the first arrest had taken place in August with more following in September.
The alleged attack plot was announced as Rwandan troops are fighting Daesh-linked militants in northern Mozambique.
Rwanda was the first of several African countries to provide reinforcements to Mozambique’s army, which was overwhelmed by an insurgency in its gas-rich Cabo Delgado province that has claimed more than 3,200 lives.
Between 2010 and 2013, Rwanda was hit by several deadly grenade attacks, including one in 2013 shortly before parliamentary elections.
-
Americas
Helicopter and plane collide mid-air in Arizona;...
Crews found a large plume of smoke and the wreckage of the helicopter ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US, Turkish defence secretaries discuss...
Both countries share "perspectives on regional issues, including the... READ MORE
-
Americas
US officials to placate French allies after...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bangladesh: Covid-19 job cuts fuel...
Several forced to leave their homes due to climate change-related... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Global Covid deaths hit 5 million as Delta...
Most fatalities occur among unvaccinated people READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India set to reset, deepen ties with Sri Lanka
As an immediate neighbour, India has stepped on the accelerator and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies...
NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistan pavilion records 8,000...
The pavilion is divided into 8 key spaces where visitors can... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony