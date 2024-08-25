Pilloried South African beauty queen gets second chance in Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina, a 23-year-old law student born in Soweto, near Johannesburg, to a South African mother of Mozambican origin and a Nigerian father, who was forced to abandon her race for the Miss South Africa title in early August after being subjected to a particularly violent xenophobic campaign in her country of birth, poses during the Miss Universe Nigeria boot camp in Lagos on August 24, 2024. AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 6:45 PM

She was hounded from the Miss South Africa contest in a torrent of vicious, xenophobic abuse. But Chidimma Adetshina could become Nigeria's Miss Universe this week after being welcomed with open arms into the beauty pageant.

The 23-year-old law student -- who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father -- was forced to pull out of the South African contest last month "for the safety of my family" after a backlash that exposed anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa.

The furore, which turned ugly online, drew in ministers, with a government investigation claiming that her mother might have stolen the identity of a South African woman.

But Nigeria's Miss Universe organisers have ridden to the rescue.

"There is enough racism in the world," Nigeria's Miss Universe founder Guy Murray-Bruce told AFP.

"We shouldn't be fighting with one another. I want Africa to be united."

"It has been very hard," Adetshina admitted at her Lagos hotel, where she met up with the other contestants for the first time.

The other 24 women vying for the crown were more than happy to welcome -- and defend -- their new "sister".

"Beauty contests are supposed to be places filled with love," said Lucille Oputa, 25, representing the capital Abuja.

Fortunately, "Nigeria is not xenophobic like South Africa", she insisted.

"The South Africans must understand that we are all humans," added Chioma Ogbonna, a 27-year-old Canadian-Nigerian representing Plateau State, who like Adetshina is a dual national.