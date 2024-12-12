Online row stirs debate in Nigeria after comments on UK Tory leader

Britain's main opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons, in central London on December 4, 2024. — AFP

Nigerians on social media have leapt into a row surrounding the head of Britain's Conservative party, Nigeria-raised Kemi Badenoch, after their vice-president condemned her for her harsh comments about the country.

Badenoch, a Conservative MP since 2017, was born in London to Nigerian parents but raised in Lagos, where she spent most of her childhood.

She became the head of the British Conservative Party in November after campaigning on a right-wing platform championing "anti-wokeism" and marking the contest with sometimes divisive remarks.

She has often criticised Nigeria for its rampant corruption and volatile security climate. And on immigration, she has said that "not all cultures are equally valid" when deciding who should be allowed to live in the UK.

"We are proud of her in spite of her denigrating her nation of origin," said Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking Monday at a migration summit in the capital of Abuja.

"She's entitled to her own opinions, she has even every right to remove the Kemi from her name. But that does not underscore the fact that the greatest black nation on earth is the nation called Nigeria."

On social media however, Shettima's comments have provoked a wave of reaction, for and against his position.

"Kashim Shettima, instead of dragging Kemi Badenoch, fix Nigeria!" wrote X user Ifeanyi Onuoha. "While you and your boss jet-set achieving nothing, Nigerian citizens struggle daily. Kemi's leadership outshines your entire regime; she's a leader; you're just a tourist."

Another post, from X-user Nnaemeka Edeh, said: "Stop hounding Kemi Badenoch. Nigeria became the greatest black corrupt nation on earth not any fault of Kemi."

Others however, praised Shettima for his comments.

"This is my Vice President!!! The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria! I and my descendants will always be proud to be Nigerians no matter where we go!" said user IbibioPrince on X.