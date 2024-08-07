Nigeria arrests seven Polish nationals for raising Russian flags at protests

A man holds a Russian flag, as Nigerians protest on the streets during anti-government demonstrations against bad governance and economic hardship, in Kaduna state, Nigeria, on Monday. REUTERS

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 5:43 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 5:44 PM

Nigeria has arrested seven Polish nationals for raising Russian flags during anti-government protests this week in the northern state of Kano, Peter Afunanya, a spokesperson for the state security service, said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians have been protesting since August 1 against President Bola Tinubu's painful economic reforms that have seen a partial end to petrol and electricity subsidies, currency devaluation and inflation touching three-decade highs.

Some protesters waved Russian flags during protests this week in northern states, underscoring concerns about increased Russian activity in western Africa. Security services detained some of the tailors they said had made the banners.

Afunanya said the Poles were detained during efforts by the Department of State Services to enforce security. He gave no details as to who they were, but said the operations were not targeting Polish citizens.

Stanislaw Gulinski, a Polish consul to Nigeria, confirmed the arrests at a meeting between Nigeria's foreign minister and diplomats in the capital, Abuja.

"They were arrested two days ago in Kano and last I heard, they were on the plane to Abuja from Kano," he said.