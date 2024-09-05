Mpox virus: First doses of vaccine arrives by plane in Congo

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:38 PM

Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday received its first batch of mpox vaccines, which health authorities hope will help curb an outbreak that has prompted a UN declaration of a global public health emergency.

Congo is the epicentre of the outbreak, which has spread to neighbouring countries and elsewhere, but a lack of vaccines in Africa has hampered efforts to stop the spread of the sometimes deadly disease.

A plane carrying doses manufactured by Bavarian Nordic and donated by the European Union touched down in the capital Kinshasa around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT) (4pm UAE time), Reuters reporters at the airport said.

This first delivery amounts to 99,000 doses and a further delivery on Saturday will take the total to 200,000 doses, said Laurent Muschel, the head of the EU Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA).