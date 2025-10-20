Madagascar president names civilian PM after takeover

Madagascar's new head of state on Monday named a civilian prime minister, following a military takeover last week that sent ex-president Andry Rajoelina fleeing.

Army colonel Michael Randrianirina, who announced Tuesday that the military had taken power after Rajoelina was impeached for desertion of duty following weeks of protests, was sworn in as president Friday.

Randrianirina promised sweeping change and new elections in the poverty-stricken island nation, where anger over chronic power cuts sparked the demonstrations last month that swiftly escalated into a mass anti-government movement.

Following consultations with the national assembly, Randrianirina chose Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, a figure of the private sector and former chairman of the Malagasy bank BNI, as new premier Monday.

Rajaonarivelo had "the skills, the experience but also relations with international organisations in other countries that will collaborate with Madagascar," Randrianirina said.

The new president has promised a civilian government and collaboration with "all the driving forces of the nation" after the military takeover, rejecting last week accusations of having led a coup.

He said Monday that the choice of premier had "scrupulously followed the Constitution".

Randrianirina led the CAPSAT army unit which mutinied on October 11, condemning violence against anti-government protesters by Rajoelina's security forces and joining the demonstrations in the capital Antananarivo.

It marked a turning point in the weeks-long uprising, leading Rajoelina to flee the country.

Media reports said the ousted ex-president was evacuated on Sunday aboard a French military plane that took him to the French island of Reunion, from where he travelled to Dubai.

Supporters of Rajoelina have condemned the power grab, which was backed by the constitutional court.