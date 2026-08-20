Kenya tourist helicopter crash kills 7, including Americans and Ecuador security chief

Seven people, including five Americans and Ecuador's intelligence head, were killed on Wednesday when the tourist helicopter they were flying in crashed in Kenya's Samburu county.

The aircraft was flying to the Loisaba Conservancy, a wildlife reserve and safari destination in northern Kenya, when it crashed, according to a preliminary report from Archers Post police station seen by Reuters.

All seven people — six passengers and one pilot — were killed, authorities said.

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A State Department spokesperson said five Americans were among the dead, while Ecuador's presidential office confirmed intelligence head Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan — who held US citizenship — were also killed.

"The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," the State Department said.

The preliminary police report listed Sensi-Contugi and his wife as tourists.

Luxury tour agency Beyond, which offered the excursion the tourists were on, said in a statement that the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

The Kenya Red Cross said that search and recovery efforts were being hampered by difficult terrain and a fire at the crash site.