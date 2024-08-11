Ghana opens new gold refinery with 20% government stake

Ghana retained its spot as Africa's biggest gold producer last year and is on track to beat its 2024 gold output target with production seen between 4.3 million and 4.5 million ounces

Ghana opened its first commercial gold refinery in which the state holds shares on Thursday as part of an effort by Africa's leading gold producer to add value and earn more from the precious metal, which has been mined there for centuries.

The Royal Ghana Gold Refinery - a public-private partnership between Rosy Royal Minerals of India and Ghana's central bank, in which the bank holds a 20% stake - has the capacity to process 400 kg of gold per day.

It will source gold dore from small-scale and artisanal miners before acquiring licences to process gold from large-scale miners.

Speaking at the opening in the capital Accra, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the launch of Royal Gold Refinery marked "a new era" that would help contain gold smuggling and raise national earnings from the precious metal.