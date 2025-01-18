Fuel tanker truck blast kills at least 60 in Nigeria

File photo

At least 60 people were killed and others injured in northern Nigeria on Saturday when a petrol tanker truck overturned, spilling petrol that exploded, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

The accident in Niger state follows a similar blast in Jigawa state last October that killed 147 people, one of the worst such tragedies in Africa's most populous nation.

Kumar Tsukwam, FRSC sector commander for Niger state, said most of the victims were impoverished local residents who had rushed to scoop up the spilled petrol after the truck overturned.