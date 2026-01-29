Flights to Ethiopia's Tigray region suspended as clashes erupt

Clashes between federal and Tigrayan forces have erupted in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, prompting the suspension of flights, security and diplomatic sources told AFP on Thursday.

The renewed tensions risk a return to conflict in the volatile region, which around three years ago emerged from a brutal war between Ethiopian federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that killed at least 600,000 people between November 2020 and November 2022, according to the African Union — a toll some experts say is understated.

Hostilities broke out in recent days in Tsemlet, western Tigray, an area claimed by forces from the neighbouring Amhara region who have refused to withdraw despite a peace agreement signed in Pretoria at the end of 2022 requiring them to do so.

"The situation appears to be deteriorating," the security source said.

A diplomatic source who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP that the Tigray forces were facing "the ENDF (Ethiopian army) alongside Amhara militias".

"The clashes were confirmed in recent days, but today we don't know the situation," the source added.

A local source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the clashes, while the federal army has yet to respond to AFP.

The sources confirmed the suspension of flights to Tigray, which are operated by Ethiopian Airlines, the fully state-owned carrier and the only airline serving the northern region.

The national carrier is yet to reply to AFP.

The TPLF, which once controlled all of Ethiopia before being displaced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration, remains banned.

Addis Ababa has accused the group of forging ties with neighbouring Eritrea and "actively preparing to wage war against Ethiopia".

Tensions remain high in Tigray despite the peace agreement that ended the fighting, with several hundred thousand people still displaced.