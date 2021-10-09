Five kidnapped Nigerian students freed after ransom paid
About 150 students went missing after armed men raided the school in July
Five more students who were kidnapped by gunmen from a school in Nigeria three months ago have been released after ransoms were paid, the school administrator said.
About 150 students went missing after armed men raided the school in Kaduna state in Nigeria’s northwest in July, the 10th mass school kidnapping since December.
Such kidnappings at schools in Nigeria were first carried out by terror group Boko Haram, and later its offshoot Daesh West Africa Province, but the tactic has since been adopted by criminal gangs seeking ransom, according to authorities.
The bandits have been releasing the students in batches after getting ransom payments.
ALSO READ:
>> Gunmen kidnap 73 students in latest attack on Nigeria school
Reverend John Hayab, the administrator of the Bethel Baptist High School, said after the latest release, four students remained in captivity and the school was working to ensure they were freed soon.
“No student was released for free,” he told Reuters late on Friday. He declined to say how much was paid.
-
Africa
Five kidnapped Nigerian students freed after...
About 150 students went missing after armed men raided the school in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Boston Marathon bomber faces revived death...
Tsarnaev’s lawyers have never contested that he and his brother ... READ MORE
-
Africa
Africa: Infant tests positive for Ebola in...
Reports comes five months after the last outbreak ended READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
Facebook bans sales of Amazon conservation areas...
Sales of protected forest land to be banned on affiliated Whatsapp,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Africa well represented in Expo for first time:...
Chadian pavilion to guide visitors through country’s diverse... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Use Emirates boarding pass to get freebies, ...
Offer extends to UAE residents and citizens READ MORE
-
World
10 injured in Houthi drone attack at Saudi Arabia ...
Targeting civilian airport amounts to war crime, says coalition... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood: Film producer's house, office, raided...
Narcotics Control Bureau raid Imtiyaz Khatri's Mumbai properties READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?