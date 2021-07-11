Explosion in Sudan port city kills four
Blast took place at a busy sporting club in Port Sudan.
An explosion killed at least four people at a sports venue in a key Sudanese Red Sea port city, medics said Sunday.
The blast took place late Saturday at a busy sporting club in Port Sudan. It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident, which also involved an armed attack.
“An explosive device went off at Al-Amir club ... killing four people,” the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
Three others were wounded after being shot or stabbed, it added.
“There was another attempt targeting a hotel in the city but it failed,” the committee said without elaborating.
Tensions have been simmering in recent weeks in Port Sudan where anti-government protesters have reportedly blocked roads amid rising insecurity.
The doctors’ committee, an independent union of medics, blamed “tribal strife” for Saturday’s incident and urged security forces to step in.
Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-military administration following the April 2019 ouster of Islamist president Omar Al Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years.
The country has since been undergoing a rocky period marked by a wrenching economic crisis and deepening political division.
-
Africa
Explosion in Sudan port city kills four
Blast took place at a busy sporting club in Port Sudan. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian minister asks envoys to take up flight...
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson says considering the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
Italy says the G20 would return to the issue of vaccine funding for... READ MORE
-
World
Eid Al Adha in Oman on July 20 as Zul Hijja moon...
Arafat Day will be marked on July 19. READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 final: Etihad offers free flights for...
All you have to do is watch an advt and tweet. READ MORE
-
News
UAE girl needs world’s costliest life-...
Even at such a young age, she has already made several visits to the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai launches national initiative for coders
The goal is to train 100,000 coders and create 1,000 major digital... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: How Dubai ensures your taxi fares are...
Dubai Municipality, in a video, showed the stringent checks cabs in... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light