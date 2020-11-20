Africa
Logo
 
HOME > World > Africa

Ethiopia conflict puts 2.3m children in need: Unicef

AFP/Khartoum
Filed on November 20, 2020
A woman carries her baby on her back as Ethiopian refugees who fled fighting in Tigray province take refuge at the Um Rakuba camp in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref province.

(AFP)

UN agency says thousands more are at risk in refugee camps

The outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has left some 2.3 million children in urgent need of assistance and thousands more at risk in refugee camps, the UN children’s agency said on Friday.

Tigray has been rocked by bloody fighting since November 4, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the launch of military operations against the regional government.

The move was a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s ruling party, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy took office in 2018

Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting, and thousands have fled across Ethiopia’s northern border into neighbouring Sudan.

“Inside the Tigray region, restricted access and the ongoing communication blackout have left an estimated 2.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance and out of reach,” Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore said.

The agency estimates that “some 12,000 children — some of them without parents or relatives — are among those sheltering in camps and registration centres and are at risk”.

Many of the makeshift camps set up in Sudan are overcrowded and refugees have been struggling with unsanitary conditions, limited access to water, and food.

The UN agency said it has sought to provide urgent assistance and life-saving support for children living in “extremely harsh” conditions in the camps.

Fore urged all parties to the conflict to allow humanitarian access, and refrain from using explosives in densely populated areas.

“Every effort should be made to keep children out of harm’s way, and to ensure that they are protected from recruitment and use in the conflict,” she said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201117&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201119022&Ref=AR&profile=1034 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 