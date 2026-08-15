Death toll in Zimbabwe ferry capsizing rises to 68: Police

Authorities retrieved 22 bodies from Zimbabwe's Lake Kariba on Saturday to take the death toll from last week's ferry capsizing to 68, as the search continued for remaining victims, the police said.

The overloaded government-run passenger ferry overturned in choppy waters on Tuesday in a rare accident on the vast lake on the border with Zambia.

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The death toll "is now 68 following the recovery of 22 bodies" on Saturday, a police statement said. It is believed to be the country's deadliest such disaster.

The police gave no details of the new victims, but most of the passengers on the vessel were villagers and fish traders who lived around the lake.

Officials say the boat was authorised to carry 90 people but was packed with 114 adults, five crew members and an unspecified number of children.

The civil protection unit said on Wednesday that 77 people had been rescued.

'Could not make it'

Hundreds of people gathered at the district hospital in the lakeside town of Kariba on Saturday to identify the bodies of their relatives and loved ones, Zimpapers media said in a clip posted on X that showed the queues.

"So far today we have managed to take 22 bodies," Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Muchechesi, commander of the boat regiment involved in the search operation, said in another Zimpapers post.

"We are confident that we will manage to retrieve all the bodies," he said, adding that it was taking a while for the bodies to rise to the surface because of the cold winter weather.

An emotional public memorial service was held in the town of Kariba, nearly 280km northwest of the capital Harare, on Thursday before the burials started.

Survivors said they pleaded with the ferry driver to turn back as the vessel had begun taking on water soon after departing.

A survivor told AFP reporters on Thursday how he watched helplessly as people tried to save themselves as the boat went down, with his best friend and seven of his relatives among the dead.

"Thank God that a wave pushed the sinking vessel and we managed to climb on top," Chance Siyamavhu said at the memorial service.

"When the boat capsized, most of the people scrambled to get the life jackets but most of them did not even know how to use them," the 45-year-old said. "Most people could not make it."

Lake Kariba straddles the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia and is the world's largest man-made lake by volume.