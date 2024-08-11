Death toll from landslide at Uganda garbage dump rises to 13

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
The death toll from a landslide at a vast garbage dump in Uganda's capital Kampala has risen to 13, police said on Sunday, as rescue personnel continued to dig for survivors.
After torrential rain in recent weeks a chunk of garbage from the city's only landfill site broke off late on Friday, crushing and burying homes on the edge of the site as residents slept.
On Saturday, the Kampala Capital City Authority had put the death toll at eight.
"The latest we have is 13 dead, but rescue services are continuing," said police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.
At least 14 people have been rescued so far, he said, adding that more could still be trapped but the number is unknown.
Tents have been set up nearby for those displaced by the landslide, Uganda Red Cross said.
The landfill site, known as Kiteezi, has served as Kampala's sole garbage dump for decades and had turned into a big hill. Residents have long complained of hazardous waste polluting the environment and posing a danger to residents.
Efforts by the city authority to procure a new landfill site have dragged on for years.
There have been similar tragedies elsewhere in Africa from poorly managed mountains of municipal garbage.
In 2017 at least 115 people were killed in Ethiopia, crushed by a landslide at a garbage dump in Addis Ababa. In Mozambique, at least 17 people died in a similar 2018 disaster in Maputo.
Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo