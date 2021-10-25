Daesh claims responsibility for bomb attack in Uganda
The bomb, packed with nails and shrapnel, targeted a restaurant on the outskirts of the capital.
Daesh claimed responsibility for a bomb attack that killed at least one person in Uganda's capital Kampala on Saturday night, the militant group said in a statement posted in an affiliated Telegram channel late on Sunday.
The group said that some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where "members of the Ugandan government were gathering" in Kampala.
The bomb, packed with nails and shrapnel, targeted a restaurant on the outskirts of the capital, police said on Sunday.
Information gathered indicated that three men, disguised as customers, visited the restaurant, placed a polythene bag under a table and left moments before the explosion, police said.
The explosion killed a 20-year-old waitress and injured three people, two of whom were in critical condition, police said, adding all indications suggest an act of domestic terror.
President Yoweri Museveni said the attack "seems to be a terrorist act".
In 2010, the Somali militant group Al Shabaab killed dozens of people in Kampala in a bomb attack, saying it was punishing Uganda for deploying troops in Somalia
-
Entertainment
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on...
Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. READ MORE
-
Africa
Daesh claims responsibility for bomb attack in...
The bomb, packed with nails and shrapnel, targeted a restaurant on... READ MORE
-
Europe
Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on...
Richard Ratcliffe went on a 15-day hunger strike two years ago... READ MORE
-
World
Drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 ...
Authorities say driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event READ MORE
-
Africa
Govt officials detained in possible Sudan coup
Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE, Israel MoU to recognise vaccination...
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE expats see a return to ‘old...
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months READ MORE
-
News
UAE: World's largest space event kicks off today
The International Astronautical Congress will be held at the Dubai... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
24 October 2021
Sports
T20 World Cup: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes