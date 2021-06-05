Africa
Congo airport reopens two weeks after volcanic eruption

AFP/Goma
Filed on June 5, 2021
AFP

Goma airport has been closed since May 23


The international airport in DR Congo's Goma reopened Saturday, two weeks after a devastating volcanic eruption near the eastern city, with the arrival of a plane carrying the prime minister.

An AFP journalist said Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde's plane touched down shortly after 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) at the airport, closed since May 23.




