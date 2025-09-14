  • search in Khaleej Times
'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

The joint statement issued on Friday called for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan, followed by a permanent ceasefire

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 3:08 PM

Updated: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 3:11 PM

A statement issued on Friday by the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt on the Sudan conflict is historic and outlines a roadmap to resolve the crisis, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said on Sunday.

The joint statement called for a three-month immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan, followed by a nine-month transitional process to establish civilian-led governance.

In a post on X, Dr Gargash said that the statement provides an accurate diagnosis of the crisis.

"The statement emphasises that there is no military solution to the crisis and reaffirms the regional and international commitment to peace and Sudan’s unity. It presents a clear narrative and a positive orientation toward a solution," he added.

'Unacceptable suffering'

"There is no viable military solution to the conflict, and the status quo creates unacceptable suffering and risks to peace and security," foreign ministers of the four countries agreed.

The Quad also expressed support for the unity of Sudan, at a time when the RSF has been setting up its own parallel government, which swore in leadership last year.

It is unclear whether the warring parties would agree to the statement. In June, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a week-long ceasefire in al-Fashir.

The statement also rejected any role for the Muslim Brotherhood or affiliated groups in Sudan, a clear reference to the Islamists who controlled Sudan for three decades until 2019 and have staged a resurgence during the war in support of the army.

(With inputs from Reuters)