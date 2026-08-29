Clashes in Niamey after attempt to storm presidential palace: Security source

Niger's presidential guard on Saturday repelled "insurgents from within the armed forces" who tried to enter the presidential palace in Niamey, where shooting was ongoing, a security source told AFP.

Heavy gunfire was heard in several neighbourhoods of the capital throughout the night, notably in the city centre near the presidential palace, but also in the airport area where there is a major military base.

The state television signal was cut for just over an hour before being restored at about 10am (9am GMT).

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The origins of Saturday's shooting were not immediately clear but the military said: "In light of current events, let us remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information.

"Our defence and security forces have been mobilised for the defence of the homeland," it wrote on its official social media pages.

Several social media posts also reported shooting and explosions in the city, particularly in the administrative area where the presidential palace and national television station are located.

Videos online showed armoured vehicles deployed to reinforce the neighbourhood near the airport.