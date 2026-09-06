At least 24, mostly children and teens, killed in Cape Verde road accident
Eight others were injured, some of them seriously in Saturday's accident; such incidents are rare in the archipelago, where roads are generally in good condition
- PUBLISHED: Sun 6 Sept 2026, 2:42 PM
- By:
- AFP
At least 24 people, mostly children and teenagers, were killed in a road accident on Cape Verde's Fogo Island, the head of civil protection for Sao Filipe city said on Sunday.
Eight others were injured, some of them seriously in Saturday's accident, Jose Canuto told reporters in remarks sent to AFP. Such incidents are rare in the west African archipelago, where roads are generally in good condition.