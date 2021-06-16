Botswana says found world's third largest diamond
The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905.
Botswanan diamond firm Debswana said on Wednesday it had unearthed a 1,098-carat stone that it described as the third largest of its kind in the world.
The stone, found on June 1, was shown to President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the capital Gaborone.
“It is believed to be the third largest gem-quality find in the world,” said Debswana managing director Lynette Armstrong.
The “rare and extraordinary stone... means so much in the context of diamonds and Botswana,” she said. “It brings hope to the nation that is struggling.”
It also is the biggest stone of gem quality to be recovered in the history of the company, a joint venture between the government and global diamond giant De Beers.
The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905.
The second largest was 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona — a diamond the size of a tennis ball, discovered at Karowe, northeastern Botswana, in 2015.
Botswana is Africa’s leading diamond producer.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Nationwide curfew to end as coronavirus ...
'We're on the right track - let's keep up our efforts,' French PM... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all public-...
Companies in the Russian capital were given one month to ensure at... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Good idea: Philippines Duterte mulls vice...
Opinion polls show Duterte remains hugely popular in the Philippines, ... READ MORE
-
Africa
Botswana says found world's third largest diamond
The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat... READ MORE
-
News
4 private universities in UAE closed: Ministry of ...
The authority also temporarily suspended the accreditation of... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary
Multiple departments have listed vacancies for different positions. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE flights suspended until at least...
Earlier this week, Etihad said passengers travelling from Pakistan,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian expat wins $1m raffle after trying...
Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa