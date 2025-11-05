Sudan: 40 killed in attack on key city in Kordofan, says UN

An attack on a funeral in the key city of El-Obeid in Sudan's central Kordofan region killed 40 people, the United Nations' humanitarian office said Wednesday.

The statement did not specify what day the attack took place or who was behind it, but it came as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had appeared poised to launch an offensive on the city, with army troops also gathering in a a bid to repel them.

"The security situation in the Kordofan region continues to worsen," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.