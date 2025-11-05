  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 05, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png34.2°C

Sudan: 40 killed in attack on key city in Kordofan, says UN

'The security situation in the Kordofan region continues to worsen,' the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 12:23 PM

Top Stories

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

Dubai expat dies in car crash: Mosque being built in his honour

3 days on, Air India Express passengers still await luggage left behind in Dubai

3 days on, Air India Express passengers still await luggage left behind in Dubai

An attack on a funeral in the key city of El-Obeid in Sudan's central Kordofan region killed 40 people, the United Nations' humanitarian office said Wednesday.

The statement did not specify what day the attack took place or who was behind it, but it came as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had appeared poised to launch an offensive on the city, with army troops also gathering in a a bid to repel them.

Recommended For You

Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train

Man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after knife attack on UK train

Philippines: 66 dead in Typhoon Kalmaegi as survivors confront destruction

Philippines: 66 dead in Typhoon Kalmaegi as survivors confront destruction

Saudi Arabia: Indian shot dead after dispute over buying illegal substances

Saudi Arabia: Indian shot dead after dispute over buying illegal substances

Israel arrests ex-military prosecutor after leaked video of abusing Palestinian detainee

Israel arrests ex-military prosecutor after leaked video of abusing Palestinian detainee

Jobe Bellingham finding his feet as Dortmund head to City

Jobe Bellingham finding his feet as Dortmund head to City

 

"The security situation in the Kordofan region continues to worsen," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.