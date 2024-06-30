At least 18 people killed, 48 others injured in Nigeria bomb blasts

Image used for illustrative purposes. File photo.

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 7:51 AM

At least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, CNN reported, citing the state's emergency services.

The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.

Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, CNN reported.

According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA, men, women and children were among the deceased, the report said. No further details were provided regarding the incident.

On June 9, a bomb blast targeting a military truck killed seven soldiers in northwestern Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan.

The incident took place in the Lakki Marwat district which is on the edge of a lawless tribal region divided on both sides of the border.