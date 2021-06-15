Africa
At least 10 killed in suicide bombing at army camp in Somalia

Reuters/Mogadishu
Filed on June 15, 2021

(Reuters)

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.


At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing at an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an army officer told state media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Militant group Al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.




