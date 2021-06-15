At least 10 killed in suicide bombing at army camp in Somalia
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
At least 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing at an army camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an army officer told state media.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Militant group Al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.
-
Africa
At least 10 killed in suicide bombing at army...
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Attacks target polio teams in east Afghanistan, 4 ...
Daesh targets vaccination centres and health workers, as they claim... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: California reopens, says goodbye to...
It was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Plane suffers tyre burst while landing, all...
The aircraft underwent a detailed security check at the airport after ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094...
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Covid-19: Emirates to emerge strong, says Sheikh...
Emirates Group on Tuesday reported a loss of Dh22.1 billion for the... READ MORE
-
Look: First Emirati student to attend university...
He will pursue a bachelor's degree in government studies at... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 6 months in prison for man who slapped...
The accused believed the nursing staff was responsible for the death... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules