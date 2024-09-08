Algeria presidential candidate slams bids to 'inflate results'

Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
The campaign of Algerian presidential challenger Abdelaali Hassani claimed on Sunday there was vote-rigging during the previous day's election which incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune is expected to win.
Hassani, a 57-year-old moderate leader, has been one of two candidates seeing off Tebboune, the election's frontrunner seeking a second five-year term.
Hassani's campaign said there has been a "failure to deliver vote-sorting records to the candidates' representatives" and that it recorded "instances of proxy group voting".
With a near-certain win, Tebboune's main challenge was to increase the voter participation level in Saturday's election after a historic abstention rate of over 60 per cent in 2019, the year he became president.
More than 24 million Algerians were registered to vote this year, but electoral authority ANIE on Sunday did not give an official turnout rate.
Instead, it announced a "provisional average turnout" rate of 48 per cent, without giving the total number of voters.
Hassani's campaign on Sunday said the move was "strange" and denounced "pressure on some polling station officials to inflate the results", without giving further details.
ANIE is set to announce the official turnout rate later on Sunday, along with the election's results.
Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women