Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to succeed Droukdel
The French army killed Droukdel in Mali after hunting him for more than seven years in the Sahel region.
Al Qaeda’s North Africa branch (AQIM) has appointed a new leader and confirmed the death of its former leader Abdelmalek Droukdel who was killed by the French army in June, SITE Intelligence Group said on Saturday.
US-based SITE, which monitors militant websites, said AQIM displayed the dead body of its former leader for the first time in a video.
The French army killed Droukdel in Mali after hunting him for more than seven years in the Sahel region.
AQIM said that following Droukdel’s death, another Algerian, Sheikh Mujahid Yazid Mubarak, also known as Abu Ubaida Yusuf al-Annabi, was chosen as successor.
The group also confirmed the death of Swiss Beatrice Stockly who was kidnapped from the Malian city of Timbuktu in January 2016.
-
Africa
Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to...
The French army killed Droukdel in Mali after hunting him for more... READ MORE
-
Americas
Trump skips G20 pandemic session, then spotted at ...
Only 13 minutes into the summit, Trump was sending tweets focused on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in...
The federal judge calls Trump claim challenging Biden win in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US approves Regeneron antibody treatment given to ...
The green light for drugmaker Regeneron came after REGEN-COV2, was... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews