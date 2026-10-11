72 killed in airstrike on gold mine on Sudan-Egypt border: Rights group
Efforts to document and verify the casualty toll are ongoing, said Sudanese rights group The Emergency Lawyers, which documents atrocities in Sudan
- PUBLISHED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 8:32 PM
- By:
- AFP
Sudanese rights group The Emergency Lawyers on Sunday reported that airstrikes killed 72 workers at a gold mine on the Sudan-Egypt border a day earlier, accusing Egypt's air force of the attack.
"The attack carried out by Egyptian military aircraft" on Saturday "resulted in the deaths of 72 civilian miners, according to preliminary information, while efforts to document and verify the casualty toll are ongoing," said the group, which documents atrocities in Sudan.