Africa: Over 100 dead or missing after boat capsizes in DR Congo
Fifty one bodies recovered, 69 still unaccounted for
More than 100 people are believed dead or missing in the sinking of a makeshift vessel on the Congo river, provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday.
Fifty-one bodies had been recovered by late Friday from the sinking during the night of Monday to Tuesday, and another 69 are believed to be missing, Nestor Magbado, a spokesman for the governor of the northwestern province of Mongala, told AFP.
He said there were 39 survivors.
With no manifest of the passengers on board, the number missing is an estimate based on the capacity of the boat, he said.
The vessel was actually nine traditional wooden canoes, known as pirogues, all tied together, Magbado said.
He added that the accident may have been caused by “overcrowding aggravated by bad weather” during the night.
The scale of the accident was not clear until it was reported by media late on Friday, and confirmed on Saturday by provincial authorities.
Magbado said the Mongala authorities had informed Kinshasa of the sinking just after it occurred, but had waited for more information about the number of casualties.
Search and rescue operations are continuing, but hopes are fading of finding more survivors, he said.
Provincial authorities have declared three days of mourning from Monday.
-
Africa
Africa: Over 100 dead or missing after boat...
Fifty one bodies recovered, 69 still unaccounted for READ MORE
-
Entertainment
India: Another drug dealer detained in connection ...
Suspect has alleged connections with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant READ MORE
-
Africa
Five kidnapped Nigerian students freed after...
About 150 students went missing after armed men raided the school in... READ MORE
-
Americas
Boston Marathon bomber faces revived death...
Tsarnaev’s lawyers have never contested that he and his brother ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leader decrees 10 principles to adopt for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure...
Members of the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Pakistan President arrives in UAE on two-...
He is set to inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hope Probe discovers 'larger than expected'...
He shared the latest photo taken by the Hope Probe from the northern... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?