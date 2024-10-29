A rare rehab centre fixes victims of Ethiopia's war

People with prosthesis wait to start exercising at the physical rehabilitation centre of the Tigray Disabled Veterans Association in Mekele. AFP

Aregawi Mezgebe (2R), 29, exercises at the physical rehabilitation centre of the Tigray Disabled Veterans Association in Mekele. AFP

Aregawi Mezgbe limped and grimaced as he finished his exercises at a rehabilitation centre in Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region.

The former mechanic fought with Tigrayan rebel forces in the devastating two-year war that ended in November 2022, motivated by reports of "abuses and killings" by federal forces.

He was hit by a bomb in the neighbouring Amhara region, where fighting had spread, in September 2022.

"I had my right leg amputated," the 29-year-old told AFP, rolling up his trouser leg to reveal a prosthesis.

He is relatively fortunate that Mekele has the only free rehab centre in the whole of Ethiopia, a country of about 120 million people.

"The medical treatment I received here is really very good," Aregawi said with a smile.

A staff member works on a prosthesis as another man watches him at the physical rehabilitation centre of the Tigray Disabled Veterans Association in Mekele. AFP

He said he can finally look forward to the future: "I would like to open a business or drive a tuk-tuk."

The Tigray conflict left around 600,000 people dead and more than one million are still displaced. Landmines and stray bombs have continued to kill and maim.

The rehab centre, opened in 1996, remained operational throughout the war thanks in part to support from the Red Cross.

Its director, Brhame Teame, takes pride in the centre's neutral stance.

"Altogether 175 soldiers of the Ethiopian army were treated here during the war, even though they came to kill us," he said.

"We treat anyone who needs help."

On a recent visit by AFP, there were around 10 patients, including a young cancer patient getting used to her artificial legs as she worked her way along parallel bars.

Saba Tekley at the physical rehabilitation centre of the Tigray Disabled Veterans Association in Mekele. AFP