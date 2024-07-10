6.7-magnitude earthquake hits southern Africa

He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit, says Trump in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate
An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude rocked the southern region of Africa on Wednesday morning.
The UAE's National Centre Meteorology said stations of their seismic network recorded the temblor at 8.55am, UAE time.
The US Geological Survey also detected the quake, which was categorised as 'very strong'.
It had a 'very shallow' depth of 10 km and, so far, there are no reports of damages.
ALSO READ:
He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit, says Trump in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate
He has launched a media and campaign blitz to counter growing concerns about his age
The continuous glucose monitor, a wearable sensor, takes readings of blood sugar levels every five minutes and is paired with an AI app
Repeated displacement makes medical care almost impossible
The Palestinian Red Crescent said all of its medical clinics were out of service in the city due to evacuation orders
It is the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off
The peso is expected to be volatile ahead of the US election as traders use it to hedge or to double down on the probability of Biden being reelected
The visit kicks off a whirlwind of international diplomacy in Starmer's first two weeks in power, with the UK also hosting a European leaders' conference next week