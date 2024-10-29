30 years' jail sought for ex-doctor in Rwandan genocide trial

Rwandan doctor Eugene Rwamucyo accused of participation in the 1994 Tutsi genocide, arrives at the Paris Assize Court on October 1. AFP

French prosecutors on Monday demanded a 30-year jail term for a former doctor on trial in Paris over his suspected involvement in the Rwandan genocide three decades ago.

Eugene Rwamucyo, 65, is the latest person accused of taking part in the 1994 massacre of the small central African country's Tutsi population by the Hutu majority to face justice in France.

He is accused of aiding his country's authorities at the time to disseminate anti-Tutsi propaganda and of participating in mass murder in an attempt to destroy evidence of the genocide.

More than 800,000 people, mainly members of the Tutsi minority, were killed in the genocide between April and July 1994, according to the United Nations.

Both public prosecutors asked the court to find Rwamucyo guilty of genocide, complicity in genocide and complicity in crimes against humanity, as well as conspiracy to prepare these crimes.

"We ask you not to allow Eugene Rwamucyo to escape his responsibilities," said prosecutor Nicolas Peron at the end of the nearly seven-hour-long closing arguments.

However, he called for Rwamucyo to be acquitted on the charge of crimes against humanity, conceding there "does not appear... that there is any evidence to show that Mr Rwamucyo himself committed summary executions, acts of torture or other inhuman acts".

Rwamucyo, who grew up in a Hutu family, was approached by anti-Tutsi militants in the late 1980s after his return from studying in Russia, according to prosecutors, who accuse him of then spreading anti-Tutsi propaganda.