Three deadly attacks on health centres in Sudan's South Kordofan in past week: WHO

In the central Sudanese region of Kordofan, where fighting is now concentrated, Tedros said the health system had faced numerous attacks

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 6:03 PM
  • Share:

Sudan's South Kordofan region has seen attacks on three health facilities in the past week alone, leaving more than 30 dead, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

"Sudan's health system is under attack again," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X.

Recommended For You

One person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh, WHO says

One person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh, WHO says

Thumbay University Hospital performs its first advanced heart bypass surgery

Thumbay University Hospital performs its first advanced heart bypass surgery

Explained: The reason behind gold's sharp decline

Explained: The reason behind gold's sharp decline

Flying over water? Abu Dhabi to roll out Seagliders for faster emirate-wide travel

Flying over water? Abu Dhabi to roll out Seagliders for faster emirate-wide travel