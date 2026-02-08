Three deadly attacks on health centres in Sudan's South Kordofan in past week: WHO
In the central Sudanese region of Kordofan, where fighting is now concentrated, Tedros said the health system had faced numerous attacks
- PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 6:03 PM
- By:
- AFP
Sudan's South Kordofan region has seen attacks on three health facilities in the past week alone, leaving more than 30 dead, the World Health Organization said Sunday.
"Sudan's health system is under attack again," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X.