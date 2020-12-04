Africa
Explosion at Engen refinery in South Africa's Durban

Reuters/Cape Town
December 4, 2020
The Durban refinery is the second-largest crude refinery in South Africa.

There was an explosion on Friday morning at Engen’s oil refinery in Durban, a Durban metropolitan police official told Reuters, adding that police had not yet received reports about whether there had been injuries or deaths.

An Engen spokesman told Reuters he would comment later in a statement. According to Engen’s website, the Durban refinery has a crude refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

It is the second-largest crude refinery in South Africa.




