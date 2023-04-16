10 people returning from a funeral die in Kenya bus crash

Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
At least 10 people died when the bus they were travelling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday.
The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday evening.
Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul told The Associated Press that the driver of the bus survived and was hospitalised in critical condition.
“The survivors told us they were 34 people on board excluding children,” Okul said. Children in Kenya often travel sitting on parents' laps, even up to the age of 15.
The accident happened in a hilly area that is a known accident blackspot.
Okul said the bus brakes failed, but the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, said the driver may have been coasting in neutral when he lost control.
“There’s a tendency of long distance drivers freewheeling to save on fuel. This is carelessness because in case of an emergency one has no control,” he said.
The mourners had travelled more than 150 kilometres (more than 90 miles) to attend the funeral and were returning late in the evening.
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk