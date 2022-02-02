Afghanistan: Taliban told not to take their guns to amusement parks

The harsh exchanges in the Security Council came as Moscow lost an attempt to block the meeting
World1 day ago
Taliban fighters will no longer be allowed to carry their weapons in amusement parks in Afghanistan, the group's spokesman said on Wednesday, in what appeared to be another effort by the country's new rulers to soften their image.
Taliban fighters, many of whom have spent most of their lives in a 20-year insurgency against a US-backed government, flocked to amusement parks in Afghan cities in towns after they took over in August.
"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles," the main Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.
"(They) are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks."
The Taliban earned a reputation as uncompromising and enforcers of their strict ways then they last ruled, between 1996 and 2001.
But since taking over in August, they have tried to present a more moderate face to their fellow Afghans and to the wider world, as an interim cabinet grapples with a looming humanitarian crisis.
Of particular attraction for Taliban fighters was one of Kabul's largest amusement parks and a waterside park at the Qargha reservoir, in the city's western outskirts.
ALSO READ:
Fighters clutching automatic rifles queued for up carousel and swinging pirate ship rides - with regular visitors looking on nervously.
Most of the fighters Reuters spoke to then had never been to Kabul until the Taliban took control of the capital on August 15, and some were eager to visit the amusement park before returning to duties around the country.
The harsh exchanges in the Security Council came as Moscow lost an attempt to block the meeting
World1 day ago
Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre shot dead two unarmed fishermen off Kerala coast in February 2012
World1 day ago
The move comes after the French Foreign Minister said that Mali’s junta was illegitimate and its decisions irresponsible
World1 day ago
The collision happened as Storm Corrie lashed parts of the northern Europe after Storm Malik killed four people
World1 day ago
The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate is accused of influencing the election commission during the ballot.
World2 days ago
On Monday morning, UAE air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis.
World2 days ago
It’s a daily word game. It's fun, simple and, like a crossword
World2 days ago
Some 500 families were left homeless across the state.
World2 days ago