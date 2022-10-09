Afghanistan: Taliban economic leader assassinated

No individual, group, or organization has claimed responsibility as of yet

Taliban official Abdul Rahman Munawar, who also handles the responsibility of the economy for Afghanistan's province of Faryab, was assassinated on Saturday.

According to the Khaama Press citing local sources, the Taliban official was assassinated by unknown armed men when he was going to his house.

After the reports, the acting head of Information and Culture for Faryab province, Shamsullah Mohammad, confirmed the assassination news and said that the incident took place in a village in the Qaisar district of Faryab.

"Abdul Rahman Munawar, the head of economic affairs of the Taliban in this province, was killed by unknown armed men while he was on his way home," Mohammad told the media.

The Taliban official also said that while the assassination's perpetrators escaped the scene, the country has launched its investigation and started looking for the killers.

The Taliban forces are actively looking for the two unidentified armed men who killed Abdul Rahman Munawar.

Security officials for the Taliban have stated that they do not yet understand the motivation behind the murder and that no individual, group, or organization has claimed responsibility as of yet.

