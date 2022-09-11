Afghanistan: Taliban crashes US-made Blackhawk chopper during training, killing 3

It is the first time they have been seen so closely together since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties
The Taliban crashed a Blackhawk helicopter in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday afternoon during a training exercise, leaving three people dead, said the Taliban's Ministry of Defence in a statement.
The Blackhawk chopper reportedly crashed inside a military training base in Kabul, Khaama Press reported.
The Taliban's Ministry of Defence later confirmed the incident as the outfit gave it a name of technical error.
As per Khaama Press, a statement from the Ministry of Defence confirmed the death of three people, including both pilots, and the injury of two others.
ALSO READ:
This comes as several Afghanistan National Security Defence Forces (ANSDF) helicopters remained in the hands of the Taliban while most of them were flown to neighbouring countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan last year as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.
Moreover, the Taliban also took control of some US-made aircraft after they seized the country last year in August.
It is the first time they have been seen so closely together since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties
Ukraine claims major gains in Kharkiv region, saying its troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum
Researchers hope to come up with pill to reduce risk of disease
France's Republican Guards' orchestra was initially playing classical music during the 2014 state dinner, says Hollande
Dozens of tearful students protest in streets wearing school uniforms, burqas
Russian loss to greatly strain supply lines, say British experts
73-year-old had named son William Prince of Wales, daughter-in-law Katherine to hold late ex-wife Diana's 'Princess of Wales' title
Late monarch was featured on banknotes in UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand