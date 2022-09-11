Afghanistan: Taliban crashes US-made Blackhawk chopper during training, killing 3

Kabul accident was due to a technical glitch, says Ministry of Defence

The Taliban crashed a Blackhawk helicopter in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday afternoon during a training exercise, leaving three people dead, said the Taliban's Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The Blackhawk chopper reportedly crashed inside a military training base in Kabul, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban's Ministry of Defence later confirmed the incident as the outfit gave it a name of technical error.

As per Khaama Press, a statement from the Ministry of Defence confirmed the death of three people, including both pilots, and the injury of two others.

This comes as several Afghanistan National Security Defence Forces (ANSDF) helicopters remained in the hands of the Taliban while most of them were flown to neighbouring countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan last year as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Moreover, the Taliban also took control of some US-made aircraft after they seized the country last year in August.