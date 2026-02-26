Afghanistan has launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani border posts, Taliban military unit says
'In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched,' a spokesperson said
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Feb 2026, 8:56 PM
- By:
- Reuters
Afghanistan has launched offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, the Taliban's spokesperson said on Thursday, in retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes.
"In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line," Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.