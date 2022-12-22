UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Afghan women banned from university 'for not following dress code'

The restriction comes less than three months after female students were allowed to sit college entrance exams

AFP
AFP

By AFP

Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 10:23 PM

Afghan universities were declared off limits to women because female students were not following instructions including a proper dress code, the Taliban's minister for higher education said Thursday.

"Those female students who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on hijab.... They were dressing like they were going to a wedding," Neda Mohammad Nadeem said in an interview on state television.

On Tuesday, Nadeem triggered international outrage by ordering a sweeping ban on women's education in universities, in the latest crackdown on women's rights in Afghanistan.

The ban came less than three months after thousands of women students were allowed to sit university entrance exams, many aspiring for teaching and medicine as future careers.

Secondary schools for girls have been closed across most of the country for over a year --also temporarily, according to the Taliban, although they have offered a litany of excuses for why they have not opened.


More news from World
Once you see the truth about cars, you can’t unsee it

World

Once you see the truth about cars, you can’t unsee it

For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots

World

Musk's style has fans among some tech bosses

World

Musk's style has fans among some tech bosses

Bosses may not agree with every move Musk makes, but many of them think he’s right on the big-picture stuff. Tech companies are bloated and unproductive. Woke HR departments have gone too far. Workers should stop being activists and focus on doing their jobs

World