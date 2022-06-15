Kremlin spokesman says that Moscow has not heard from London on the issue
An affordable Indian chaat restaurant has been voted the Unites States' most outstanding restaurant.
According to Business Today, Chai Pani in Chicago received the James Beard Foundation Award for the category on Monday.
The owner of the restaurant is five-time James Beard-nominated chef Meherwan Irani. the menu includes chaat favourites such as bhel puri, pani puri and thaalis at affordable prices.
The first outlet of Chai Pani opened in 2009 in Asheville, North Carolina.
Mashama Bailey of The Grey, in Savannah, Georgia, was awarded the title of Outstanding Chef. Native American restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis, 75 per cent of whose staff are indigenous, was the Best New Restaurant.
The Awards had been cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
