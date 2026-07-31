Who was Nadhira Al Harthy? First Omani woman to scale Everest passes away

For those who have been in the mountaineering community in the region, Nadhira's name is one they may have come across before.

The first Omani woman to conquer the summit of the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, Nadhira Al Harthy, was a role model for those treading in similar places.

On Friday, she was one of 10 mountaineers who went missing after an avalanche in Pakistan. Al Harthy was one of four who tragically lost their lives in the accident. Authorities said her mortal remains were being transported to Skardu city on board a military helicopter.

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Her triumphs beyond Everest

Before her Everest ascent, she led an expedition of Omani students in the GLOBE Programme, attempting to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro.

According to her website, she was the General Director Deputy at Oman Scouts and Guides Organisation, and was the country coordinator of the GLOBE Program in Oman. She has also worked as a geography teacher, a curriculum developer, and held managerial positions in the field of education.

She also rigorously trained on the various mountains of Oman, in an attempt to prepare herself for the gruelling experience. Her grit, however, came from within, as she says, "I believe the only obstacles we face are challenges that come from a weakness we have within. If we work on strengthening our minds, we can do anything."

Al Harthy held a a master's degree in Geographic Studies from Sultan Qaboos University and a bachelor's degree in Social Studies from the College of Education in Rustaq.

Tributes pour in

Al Harthy was also considerably active on Instagram, sharing her adventures with the world, and her profile boasting of a following of more than 29,000 people.

Her last post was from three weeks ago, where she was sharing how she plans to scale Pakistan's peaks. She spoke of discovering the wonders of Skardu and learning about the native's culture.

Tributes began pouring in on her social media account, with many saying how she was an inspiration, while others spoke of her bravery.

One poster said, "Some souls are drawn to the mountains not to conquer them, but to become part of their timeless story."

Another remembered her by saying, "Rest in peace. You inspired many and you left doing what you love most."