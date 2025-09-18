  • search in Khaleej Times
7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region, tsunami alert issued

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the US Geological Survey reported

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 11:17 PM

Updated: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 11:47 PM

Asia Cup: ICC likely to take action against Pakistan Cricket Board for match violations

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Traffic alert: Dubai Police warns of accident on Al Khail Street

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 has struck the Kamchatka region in Russia, days after another strong quake in the area, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck 128 kilometers east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, prompting the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue an alert for possible hazardous waves along nearby coastlines.

