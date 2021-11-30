73 iPhones seized in Delhi from two passengers from Sharjah

Tue 30 Nov 2021

The Delhi customs on Monday seized the latest models of iPhones, suspected to be smuggled into the country from Sharjah at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

A senior customs official said that two passengers who had arrived at Delhi airport from Sharjah on a Spicejet flight were intercepted on suspicion. The passengers and their luggage were thoroughly checked.

“We have seized the latest 73 iPhone-13 (different models), gold jewellery and one white gold ring studded with precious stones from two passengers arrived from Sharjah,” said the official.

The case is under investigation.

On Sunday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 3,646 iPhone-13 smartphones at Mumbai airport that were being smuggled from Singapore in two consignments.